In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Dow registers a 12.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 1.3%. Verizon Communications is lower by about 5.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 1.2%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: VZ, DOW

