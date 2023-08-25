In early trading on Friday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Salesforce Inc registers a 56.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 0.5%. Verizon Communications is lower by about 15.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 0.4%, and Caterpillar, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: VZ, CRM

