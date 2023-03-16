Markets
V

Dow Movers: V, INTC

March 16, 2023 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Intel registers a 10.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 2.2%. Visa is showing a gain of 1.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 2.0%, and Salesforce, trading up 0.6% on the day.

Dow Movers: V, INTC
VIDEO: Dow Movers: V, INTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

V
INTC
MRK
CRM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.