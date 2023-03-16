In early trading on Thursday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Intel registers a 10.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 2.2%. Visa is showing a gain of 1.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 2.0%, and Salesforce, trading up 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: V, INTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.