Dow Movers: V, CVX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Chevron has lost about 12.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 1.4%. Visa is showing a gain of 8.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 0.8%, and Home Depot, trading up 1.2% on the day.

