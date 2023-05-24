In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%. Year to date, Chevron has lost about 12.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 1.9%. Visa is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 1.5%, and Salesforce, trading up 0.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: V, CVX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.