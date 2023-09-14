In early trading on Thursday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Caterpillar registers a 17.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 2.2%. Visa is showing a gain of 16.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 0.9%, and Dow, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: V, CAT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.