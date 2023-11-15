News & Insights

Dow Movers: UNH, WBA

November 15, 2023 — 10:29 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 41.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.3%. UnitedHealth Group is showing a gain of 0.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 0.9%, and Walt Disney, trading up 3.5% on the day.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
