In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 41.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.3%. UnitedHealth Group is showing a gain of 0.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 0.9%, and Walt Disney, trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: UNH, WBA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.