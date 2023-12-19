In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Nike registers a 4.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.6%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 1.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are International Business Machines, trading down 0.6%, and Boeing, trading up 0.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: UNH, NKE

