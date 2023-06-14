In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 6.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 7.5%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 14.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 0.7%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: UNH, NKE

