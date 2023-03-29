In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Intel registers a 15.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.3%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 11.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 0.2%, and American Express, trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: UNH, INTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.