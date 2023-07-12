In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group has lost about 3.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.6%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 14.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cisco Systems, trading down 0.5%, and MMM, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: UNH, GS

