Dow Movers: UNH, DIS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Walt Disney has lost about 2.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.4%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 10.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 1.2%, and Intel, trading up 2.2% on the day.

