Dow Movers: UNH, DIS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 6.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.7%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 7.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cisco Systems, trading down 1.4%, and American Express, trading up 1.4% on the day.

