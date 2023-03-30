In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 13.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.3%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 12.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson, trading down 0.2%, and Intel, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: UNH, DIS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.