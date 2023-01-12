Dow Movers: UNH, DIS

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 12.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.5%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 8.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 1.3%, and Chevron, trading up 0.6% on the day.

