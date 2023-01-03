Dow Movers: UNH, DIS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 2.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.8%. UnitedHealth Group Inc is lower by about 1.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 1.7%, and Boeing, trading up 2.4% on the day.

