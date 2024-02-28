In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 2.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 4.0%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 6.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 1.3%, and Amgen, trading up 0.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: UNH, CVX

