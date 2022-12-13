Dow Movers: UNH, CRM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, Salesforce has lost about 45.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.2%. UnitedHealth Group is showing a gain of 7.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading up 0.1%, and Intel, trading up 4.8% on the day.

