Dow Movers: UNH, BA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 7.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.2%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 4.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 0.9%, and Caterpillar, trading up 1.2% on the day.

