In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 32.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 2.1%. Travelers Companies is lower by about 3.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.6%, and Intel, trading up 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: TRV, WBA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.