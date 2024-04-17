In early trading on Wednesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 7.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 7.0%. Travelers Companies is showing a gain of 8.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 0.9%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: TRV, UNH

