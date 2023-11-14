In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.3%. Year to date, Home Depot has lost about 3.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 0.9%. Travelers Companies is lower by about 9.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.4%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: TRV, HD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.