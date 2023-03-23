In early trading on Thursday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Chevron has lost about 11.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 0.5%. Travelers Companies is lower by about 11.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 0.4%, and Intel, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: TRV, CVX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.