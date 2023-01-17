In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 0.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 4.5%. Travelers Companies is lower by about 1.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 3.7%, and McDonald's, trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: TRV, CVX

