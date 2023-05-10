In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 54.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 1.3%. Travelers Companies is lower by about 3.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 1.0%, and Apple, trading up 0.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: TRV, CRM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.