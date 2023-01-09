In early trading on Monday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 8.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 1.0%. Travelers Companies is showing a gain of 2.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 0.9%, and Intel, trading up 2.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: TRV, CRM

