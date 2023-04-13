Dow Movers: TRV, AAPL

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Apple (AAPL) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Apple registers a 25.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies (TRV), trading down 1.6%. Travelers Companies is lower by about 8.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are International Business Machines Corp (IBM), trading down 1.5%, and Walt Disney (DIS), trading up 1.4% on the day.

