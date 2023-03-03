In early trading on Friday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Apple registers a 14.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 0.8%. Travelers Companies is lower by about 3.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 0.8%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: TRV, AAPL

