In early trading on Thursday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Intel registers a 12.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Procter & Gamble, trading down 1.7%. Procter & Gamble is showing a gain of 0.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 1.0%, and Walmart, trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: PG, INTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.