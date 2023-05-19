Dow Movers: NKE, MRK

In early trading on Friday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Merck registers a 4.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 4.2%. Nike is lower by about 2.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 1.8%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 1.3% on the day.

