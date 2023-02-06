In early trading on Monday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Merck has lost about 6.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 2.5%. Nike is showing a gain of 6.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 1.8%, and Caterpillar, trading up 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: NKE, MRK

