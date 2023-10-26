In early trading on Thursday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, International Business Machines registers a 0.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 1.9%. Nike is lower by about 13.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 1.2%, and Merck, trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: NKE, IBM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.