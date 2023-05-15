In early trading on Monday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 54.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 1.6%. Nike is showing a gain of 1.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MMM, trading down 0.9%, and American Express, trading up 0.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: NKE, CRM

