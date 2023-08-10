Dow Movers: MRK, NKE

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Nike (NKE) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 4.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck & Co (MRK), trading down 0.3%. Merck & Co is lower by about 4.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are McDonald's Corp (MCD), trading up 0.5%, and Salesforce (CRM), trading up 1.8% on the day.

