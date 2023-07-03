In early trading on Monday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has lost about 5.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 1.5%. Merck is showing a gain of 2.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson, trading down 1.3%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MRK, GS

