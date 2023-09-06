In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 66.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 1.9%. Merck is lower by about 4.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson, trading down 1.8%, and Dow, trading up 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MRK, CRM

