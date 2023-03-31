Dow Movers: MRK, BA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 12.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 0.3%. Merck is lower by about 4.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading down 0.2%, and Walmart, trading up 1.5% on the day.

