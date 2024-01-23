In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Procter & Gamble topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, Procter & Gamble Company registers a 6.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 9.2%. MMM is lower by about 10.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson, trading down 2.2%, and Verizon Communications, trading up 4.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MMM, PG

