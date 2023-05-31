In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Intel registers a 14.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 2.1%. MMM is lower by about 21.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 1.9%, and Salesforce, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MMM, INTC

