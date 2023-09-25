In early trading on Monday, shares of Dow (DOW) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Dow registers a 1.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is 3M (MMM), trading down 2.1%. 3M is lower by about 20.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), trading down 1.1%, and UnitedHealth Group (UNH), trading up 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MMM, DOW

