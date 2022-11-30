Dow Movers: MMM, BA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 11.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 1.9%. MMM is lower by about 30.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 1.4%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.2% on the day.

