Dow Movers: KO, WBA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 38.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Coca-Cola, trading down 1.2%. Coca-Cola is lower by about 16.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 1.1%, and Amgen, trading up 1.3% on the day.

