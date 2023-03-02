In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 13.5%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 43.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is JPMorgan Chase, trading down 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase is showing a gain of 4.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 1.6%, and Procter & Gamble, trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: JPM, CRM

