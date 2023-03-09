In early trading on Thursday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, American Express registers a 20.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is JPMorgan Chase, trading down 1.0%. JPMorgan Chase is showing a gain of 1.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson, trading down 0.6%, and Intel, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: JPM, AXP

