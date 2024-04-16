In early trading on Tuesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 10.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson, trading down 1.6%. Johnson & Johnson is lower by about 7.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Honeywell International, trading down 1.0%, and International Business Machines, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: JNJ, UNH

