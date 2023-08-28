In early trading on Monday, shares of MMM topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.7%. Year to date, MMM has lost about 12.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson, trading down 0.2%. Johnson & Johnson is lower by about 6.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 0.1%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: JNJ, MMM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.