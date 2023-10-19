Dow Movers: JNJ, MCD

In early trading on Thursday, shares of McDonald's topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, McDonald's has lost about 1.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson, trading down 1.2%. Johnson & Johnson is lower by about 14.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 0.9%, and Verizon Communications, trading up 1.6% on the day.

