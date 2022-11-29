In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Dow has lost about 11.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson, trading down 0.9%. Johnson & Johnson is showing a gain of 2.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are McDonald's, trading down 0.8%, and Chevron, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: JNJ, DOW

