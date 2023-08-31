In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.4%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 70.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson, trading down 1.3%. Johnson & Johnson is lower by about 8.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 0.4%, and MMM, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: JNJ, CRM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.