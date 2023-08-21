Dow Movers: JNJ, CRM

In early trading on Monday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 56.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson, trading down 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson is lower by about 4.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 1.6%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 0.8% on the day.

